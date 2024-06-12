Riddhima Kapoor might have preferred to stay away from the limelight, but her daughter Samara loves paparazzi. In the last few months, many pictures and videos of Samara happily posing in front of the paps has often made social media melt. Samara's innocence coupled with her cuteness has made her internet's favourite.

Samara's social media following

The daughter of Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, Samara enjoys a massive fan following of over 1 lakh at such a young age. Amid all this, Riddhima Sahni maintains that she often asks Samara to delete her social media account. Sahni and Bharat, in a chat with Galatta Plus, said that they never wanted Samara to have an account in the first place.

Riddhima also added that every time she asks her daughter to make her account private, she quietly makes it public. "Each time I say Samara make your account private, public kar deti hai (she makes it public) (sic)," Riddhima said. She also added, "Firstly, I didn't want her to have an account. So, I keep monitoring."

While Samara may be camera friendly, her mother is all set to make her big debut on the OTT space with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (wife of Bharat Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor) will be joining Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey, who have been a part of the first two seasons of the show.

Riddhima joins Bollywood wives

"So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power?" Karan Johar had said.

"Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top...but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait," he further added.