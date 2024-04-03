'The Great Indian Kapil Show' made its debut on Netflix with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni as the premiere episode guests. The Kapoor family made several interesting revelations on the show. One such revelation was how Salman Khan had turned bartender at Riddhima's wedding.

Salman turned bartender

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Riddhima had always been a die-hard Salman Khan fan. Ranbir revealed that his sister's room used to be filled with pictures and posterrs of Salman Khan. When the Tiger 3 actor came to know of it, he volunteered to become the bartender at the Kapoor girl's wedding.

Neetu Kapoor revealed that Salman serving liquor was a big thing and then people came upo then and told them that the drinks are getting over. This left Rishi Kapoor surprised as he had brought a huge quantity and asked how was it that the liquor was getting over so quickly. The person then told the Kapoor family that because Salman was serving alcohol, people were taking it, throwing it and going back again to get more from the Khan.

Why Rishi asked Salman to leave

"Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody! Logon ne hume aa ke bola ki khatam ho raha hai sab kuch, tequila khatam ho raha hai. Rishi ji bole ki mai toh itne le ke aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai. Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo drink phenk rahe the and aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving," Neetu said.

The veteran actress further added that then Rishi Kapoor went back to Salman Khan and asked him to leave. "Jaa tu nikal waha se," she recalled Rishi telling Salman. Kapil Sharma's Netflix show received mixed response from the audience, who liked the guests but many felt the show remained he same.