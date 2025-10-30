Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has stepped forward to help Sudhir Dalvi's family in his treatment. Ranbir Kapoor's sister has donated money to the veteran actor's family for his treatment. The veteran actor, 86, has been battling sepsis. His family took to social media to spread out the message of needing monetary help for his further treatment.

Sudhir Dalvi battling sepsis

Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing 'Sai Baba', is recuperating in hospital but his family is unable to pay for the bills. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has won hearts with her prompt response towards aiding the family in this difficult situation. When a paparazzo posted about the veteran actor's health condition and the family seeking help, she was quick to comment, "Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Riddhima steps up

However, a troll took a snide judgment at her and wrote, "Why did u mention here if you have helped... footage chahiye?" But, the Kapoor girl shut down the troll with a dignified response. "Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing," she remarked.

Ranbir-Riddhima equation

Riddhima Kapoor had recently revealed that it was the death of Rishi Kapoor that brought her and Ranbir Kapoor closer. She added that even though they were the normal siblings since childhood who would fight, poke, tease, play and have fun together, the two have always been quite protective of one another.

"At home, we were just like any other brother and sister teasing, fighting, and covering up for each other sometimes—of course, there were times we'd keep little secrets from our parents, but nothing major. We've always been fiercely protective of each other, and that's never changed," she had said in a recent interview.