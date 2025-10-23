Happy Bhai Dooj 2025. After celebrating Diwali with family, it is time for brothers and sisters to celebrate the bond of siblinghood. Bollywood has given us many iconic sibling jodis on the big screen. But let's take a look at some of the most talked about real-life brother-sister jodis of Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor - Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi: This is one of the sassiest Bollywood brother-sister jodis. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are the children of Boney and Mona Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are the children of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The half-siblings didn't share a warm equation earlier, but the whole family came together to be there for one another post her death.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan: Shweta Bachchan might not be a part of Bollywood, but she definitely enjoys the perks of being a Bachchan. From brand shoots, ads, and endorsements to ramp walks and charity events, Shweta grabs quite some limelight. Abhishek and Shweta share a typical brother-sister bond where they can't stop from pulling one another's legs but are always there for one another in times of crisis.

Saif Ali Khan - Soha and Saba: The Pataudi siblings share a strong bond of warmth and love. Saba Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan always come together for Bhai Dooj celebrations, Raksha Bandhan celebrations, and other festivities.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita: The Khan brothers are quite protective of the sisters in the family. Alvira and Arpita are the apple of the eye of the Khan family. The two ladies get pampered by the Khan brothers all the time and share an incredible bond.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni: Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni are one of the most talked about Bollywood brother-sister duos. Their fun and naughty camaraderie often grabs the spotlight. It was Rishi Kapoor's passing that brought the two closer. Ranbir Kapoor's new home also has rooms for Riddhima and her daughter, Samara.

Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Suhana Khan: The trio is one of the most stylish brother-sister Bollywood trios. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids often grab the spotlight for their strong bond and love for each other.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha and Ahana Deol: Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's children - Sunny and Bobby were not very pally with Dharmendra and Hema Malini's children - Esha and Ahana until recently. It was after the success of Gadar 2 that the half-siblings came together for each other. And now such is their bond that from wishing each other on social media to celebrating festivals together, the four of them seem inseparable.

Tusshar Kapoor - Ekta Kapoor: Another powerful Bollywood brother-sister duo is that of Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The Kapoor honchos have strong family values and core traditions that they always follow.

Saqib Saleem - Huma Qureshi: One of the coolest Bollywood brother-sister duos, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, have been on an unconventional journey in Bollywood. They might be powerhouse performers on the big screen, but in real life they are like any other bhai-behen jodi. From pranking and teasing to getting emotional for one another, the two share an amazing bond.

Farhan Akhtar - Zoya Akhtar: They are not just a super successful brother-sister duo but also share a thick bond. The supremely talented children of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani are one of Bollywood's most celebrated bhai-behen jodis.