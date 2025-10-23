Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was a famous name even before she made her Netflix debut. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima, enjoys the perks of being a Kapoor without being much in the spotlight. Ranbir Kapoor's sister recently made her debut with Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' and won hearts with her undiplomatic attitude.

Sibling bond

On Bhai Dooj, Riddhima told the Hindustan Times how she has always been very protective of her brother, Ranbir Kapoor. She added that they have had a normal sibling relationship just like any other bhai-behen jodi, despite being born into a Bollywood family.

"Ranbir and I have always had a very normal sibling relationship despite growing up in a famous family," she told HT.

"At home, we were just like any other brother and sister teasing, fighting, covering up for each other sometimes—of course, there were times we'd keep little secrets from our parents, but nothing major. We've always been fiercely protective of each other, and that's never changed," she added.

What brought them closer

Riddhima further said that losing Rishi Kapoor brought them even closer, and the bond that they shared has now become even deeper. "Losing Papa brought us even closer. Our bond has always been strong, but now it's deeper," she concluded.

Room in Ranbir's new home

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently revealed that Neetu Kapoor has a whole floor to herself in Ranbir and Alia's home. Sahani also revealed that she and Samara have their own rooms on Neetu's floor. She added that since Neetu wanted them close, their rooms have been built on mommy Kapoor's floor. Neetu Kapoor had earlier refused to move in with Ranbir or Riddhima, saying that she liked her own space and privacy.