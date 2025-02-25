'She didn't push her nani..': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni defends daughter Samara after viral video shows her pushing grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Sahni, grabbed headlines during Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni—who recently made her debut on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives—also attended the wedding with her daughter, Samara, and her mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima's daughter, Samara Sahni, is an avid social media user and often shares candid selfies and moments online. During family celebrations, she is frequently seen smiling, posing, and cheerfully waving at the cameras.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni defends daughter Samara after viral video shows her pushing grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

On Friday, a video of Samara went viral, showing her seemingly pushing Neetu Kapoor while posing for the paparazzi. This sparked speculation among netizens, with many wondering if things weren't fine between Samara and her grandmother.

However, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni quickly addressed the situation and defended her daughter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir's sister and Samara's mother, Riddhima, clarified, "The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn't upset. She was very excited—so much so that, in the car, she kept saying, 'Oh my God, I'm sure there are going to be photographers, and I'm going to pose like this and that.' Since the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn't push her nani."

Sharing that her daughter herself is confused about the rumours, she added, "She was like 'when did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone."

Reflecting on a previous incident at the airport that caused some backlash, Riddhima said, "'The last time I was being goofy then also they had a problem and now when I'm not doing anything they again have a problem!."

She added, "Kids these days are more aware of all these things. There's so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it — the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn't affect her."

On Sunday, Riddhima was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter, Samara, and her husband, Bharat, as they jetted off to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Tina-Anil Ambani, among others.