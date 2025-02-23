The Kapoor clan is known for being united, fun-loving, and often interacting warmly with the paparazzi, always putting their best foot forward in front of the media. In fact, Neetu Kapoor is frequently seen chatting with the paps, and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni—who recently made her debut on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also enjoys engaging with the media. Riddhima's daughter, Samara Sahni is an avid social media user. She loves posing for pictures and often shares candid moments online. During family celebrations, she is regularly seen smiling, posing, and cheerfully waving at the cameras.

On Friday, the Kapoor family came together under one roof to celebrate the grand wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities, including cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Tina-Anil Ambani, among others.

Did naani scold her?

Several pictures and videos from the wedding surfaced on social media. One particular clip caught the attention of netizens—it showed Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Sahni, smiling and posing with her mother, Riddhima. However, her expression suddenly turned grim when her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, joined the frame.

In the video, Riddhima was seen affectionately kissing her daughter's forehead and holding her hands. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Samara subtly pushed Neetu Kapoor out of the frame, as if wanting to pose only with her mother.

As the video went viral, speculation began circulating online. Some users suggested that Samara and Neetu might have disagreed, while others theorized that Samara was upset about wearing a saree, possibly against her will.

A user commented, "Why'd they make her wear that...?"

Another wrote, "She probably wanted to wear something else, and they forced her into this outfit on purpose. I'd be livid too if I couldn't choose my own clothes. I remember screaming my lungs out when they gave me something ugly to wear!"

A third user simply pointed out, "Samara pushing Neetu out of the frame..."

One person speculated, "Looks like Nani and granddaughter had some 'Kalesh' (a disagreement)."

Many users related the incident to a typical teenage wardrobe crisis. "I bet she just wasn't feeling her outfit," one user suggested.

Another joked, "Nani must have scolded her!"

One comment observed, "When Samara subtly pushes Neetu away, Neetu glares at her for a second before quickly smiling again for the cameras. Then, when Neetu puts her hand on Samara's shoulder, Samara tightens her grip on her mother's hand."

However, amid all the speculation, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share inside pictures from the wedding, including a happy family photo featuring herself, Riddhima, and her son-in-law, Bharat.