Superstar Rajinikanth, pan India star Prabhas and global star Ram Charan are very famous and rich. But there is a music director who is richer than all of them. He is none other than the legendary A.R. Rahman also known as the Mozart of Madras.

Even though he owns properties worth hundreds of crores, A.R. Rahman lives a very quiet life. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle without making much noise. From his spacious bungalow in Chennai to a rare apartment studio in Los Angeles, Rahman's lifestyle is ultra-rich. His car collection alone is worth around ₹8 crores.

His house in Chennai costs about ₹20 crores. In Los Angeles, he owns a home worth ₹25 crores. Rahman charges around ₹3 crores for composing music for a single song. He has worked on more than 150 films in his career. His total net worth is estimated to be ₹1,728 crores.

Before becoming A.R. Rahman, he was a young boy named Dilip. He struggled hard to support his family. He even gave up his schooling. His life changed with the 1992 film Roja, for which he won a National Award. In 2009, Rahman won two Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire.

Once a boy who borrowed musical instruments, Rahman now owns studios across continents. His bungalow in Kodambakkam, often called the Beverly Hills of Tamil Nadu, is like a palace. He bought it in 2005 for around ₹25 crores.

Rahman's first studio was Panchathan Record Inn, set up in 1992. It became his musical lab. Later, he established AM Studios, a modern audio production suite for Indian and international artists. Rahman did not stop in India. He co-founded Firdaus Studio in Dubai during Expo 2020 and owns the elite KM Music Studio in London.

In 2010, Rahman quietly bought a luxury property in Los Angeles, which also works as a plug-and-play music studio.

He owns some of the finest cars in his garage. His collection includes a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth around ₹3 crores, a Jaguar XF costing ₹1.2 crores, a Volvo XC90 for ₹1 crore and a Porsche Taycan EV valued at ₹3 crores. Together, his cars are worth about ₹8 crores.

A.R. Rahman remains an inspiration showing that hard work and talent can build a global empire.