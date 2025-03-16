Renowned music director and double Oscar award winner A.R. Rahman, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning, was discharged after brief hospitalisation.

A medical bulletin by Dr R.K. Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, said, "A R Rahman, visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier said that A.R. Rahman was keeping well and would be discharged from the hospital soon.

The Chief Minister, in a post on the social media platform 'X' said, "I heard about music maestro AR Rahman being admitted in hospital. I spoke to the doctors attending him and enquired about his health. They said he is doing well and will be returning home soon. I was happy to hear this."

Deputy Chief Minister and son of CM Stalin, in a post on X, said, "I am wishing Music maestro A R Rahman a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon."

News of double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai spread like a wildfire a few minutes ago. Wishes poured in from all quarters for the musician's recovery.

Earlier, AR Rahman's sister, Fathima Shekar, said, "He was exhausted after back-to-back travel and suffered a mild discomfort and dehydration. He has currently been given an IV and will be sent back home today."

The renowned music composer's son, A.R. Ameen, also took to Instagram to assure fans that his father was doing well and expressed gratitude for their love, prayers, and support.

He wrote, "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all."

The composer had recently returned to Chennai after a performance in the United Kingdom. Last month, Rahman shared the stage with international pop star Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai and later attended the music launch of the film 'Chaava'.

His hospitalisation comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

A.R. Rahman, also known by his initials ARR, is one of India's most celebrated music composer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with occasional projects in international films.

Over his illustrious career, Rahman has received numerous accolades, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and 18 Filmfare Awards.

In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.

Rahman's journey in film music began in the early 1990s with Mani Ratnam's 'Roja'. He quickly became a household name with iconic scores for films such as 'Bombay', 'Kadhalan', 'Thiruda Thiruda', and 'Gentleman'. His first Hollywood project 'Couples Retreat', won him the BMI Award for Best Music Score. However, his global breakthrough came with 'Slumdog Millionaire', which earned him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Beyond his musical achievements, Rahman is also known for his humanitarian efforts, supporting various charitable causes. In 2006, Stanford University recognised his contributions to global music, and in 2008, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club. In 2009, he was featured in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

(With inputs from IANS)