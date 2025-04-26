AR Rahman has broken his silence on the separation from his wife and the subsequent media chatter about it. The Oscar winning musical maestro has expressed his views on the invasion of his privacy and several theories floating around his divorce. Rahman parted ways with his wife, Saira Banu and maintained silence on the murmurs until now.

AR Rahman on public scrutiny of his personal life

In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Rahman spoke about the other side of fame. The legendary singer said that it was his choice to be in the limelight and hinted at this being the price to pay for it. "The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?" he said.

Rahman further added, "As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic... even those who criticise us — they're all family." Rahman also said that he sought forgiveness for those who made nasty remarks on his personal life. "If I say things about someone's family, someone will say things about mine. And we, as Indians, believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, a mother."

Rahman added, "Even when someone says something hurtful, I pray, 'Please God, forgive them and guide them.'"

Separation not divorce

It was in November 2024 that Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their decision of parting ways. However, when the maestro suffered heart ailment a few months back, Saira came to the forefront to say that they were not divorced. She revealed that they had just been living separately and were not officially divorced.

Banu had also urged everyone not to refer to her as his 'ex-wife'. Revealing the reason behind their split, she confessed that it was because of her ill health that she decided to move away so that the maestro doesn't get stressed.