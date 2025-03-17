AR Rahman, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai following chest pain, has now been discharged. Rahman was reportedly dehydrated as he was fasting for Ramazan which led to him feeling restlessness. Now, the musical maestro's wife, Saira Banu has shared his health update. She has also urged his fans not to refer to her as his "ex-wife" as they are not divorced only separated.

"Assalamualaikum. I wish him a speedy recovery. I received the news that he had chest pain and underwent angiography, and by the grace of Allah, he is fine now; he is doing well," she said in a video message.

Real reason behind divorce

Saira Banu further clarified that the two of them are not officially divorced. She went on to explain the real reason behind their separation as said it was due to her ill health. Saira said that she had not been feeling well for the last two years and didn't want to stress him and thus moved away. But added that her prayers are with him and urged people not to call her Rahman's "ex-wife".

Banu also emphasised on how his fans shouldn't stress him too much and should instead take care of him. AR Rahman and Saira Banu had taken to social media last year to announce their decision to separate after being married for 29 years.

Rahman, Saira's statement

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," the statement read.