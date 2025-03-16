AR Rahman hospitalised in Chennai due to Dehydration, to be discharged soon [Details]

A shocking piece of news has gripped the industry: music maestro A.R. Rahman, who was in London for his concerts, returned to India on Saturday. Shortly after his arrival, he began feeling unwell.

Reports suggest that Rahman initially experienced neck pain and chose to undergo a medical examination. The actor was admitted to hospital.

Doctors have diagnosed his condition as dehydration

As per the doctors, Rahman's discomfort was caused by dehydration, likely due to fasting for Ramzan. Doctors have assured that he is out of danger and recovering well.

Medical sources report that Rahman is responding positively to treatment and is expected to be discharged by the afternoon.

This development comes shortly after a recent health scare involving Rahman's former spouse, Saira Banu, who was hospitalized a few weeks ago due to a medical emergency. She reportedly underwent a surgical procedure as part of her treatment. Following her hospitalisation, Saira shared an official health update through a statement released by her legal representative, Vandana Shah.

In her message, Saira Rahman expressed heartfelt gratitude to A.R. Rahman and others for their unwavering support during her time of distress. She stated, "A few days ago, I was admitted to the hospital following a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. Right now, my only priority is to focus on my recovery and regain my health. I am deeply touched by the outpouring of love and concern from those around me. I sincerely appreciate the prayers and well wishes from everyone."

The statement further extended her appreciation to her close circle of friends and well-wishers. "I would like to express my profound gratitude to my friends in Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their steadfast support during this challenging time. Their kindness, encouragement, and constant reassurance have meant the world to me. May God bless them all."

A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995 and built a family together over the years. They have three children, daughters Khatija and Rahima, and a son, Ameen Rahman. However, after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in November 2024 through a joint statement.

About AR Rahman

Over his decades-long career, Rahman has received numerous accolades, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and 18 Filmfare Awards. In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.

His journey began in the 1990s with Mani Ratnam's 'Roja'. He quickly became a household name with iconic scores for films such as 'Bombay', 'Kadhalan', 'Thiruda Thiruda', and 'Gentleman to name a few.