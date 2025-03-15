'Cheap, cringe': Aamir Ali kisses girlfriend Ankita Kukreti, inappropriately applies Color during Holi bash; gets trolled

It seems like the Holi celebrations are far from over! On Friday, people across the world celebrated the festival of colors with enthusiasm and joy. Several celebrities joined in the festivities, enjoying vibrant Holi parties with friends as they smeared colors on each other.

Amid the many celebrations, television actor Aamir Ali, who recently confirmed his relationship with Ankita Kukreti, was spotted celebrating Holi with her. Several videos and pictures from their celebration have since gone viral.

Aamir Ali kisses girlfriend Ankita Kukreti, inappropriately applies Color during Holi bash; gets trolled

In one of the videos, Aamir is seen applying colors to Ankita's neck and upper body before kissing her. His actions, including touching her inappropriately while applying colors, did not sit well with many netizens.

The viral clips sparked strong reactions online, with many calling his behavior cheap and cringe.

A netizen commented, "Cheap, just for the camera."

Another Instagram user wrote, "This video gives off red flag vibes!"

One more person remarked, "This looks vulgar and cheap."

The next said, "What a shame....he and sanjeeda had something so beautiful. ..what made him or them get to this.point."

Some even criticised Aamir Ali for playing Holi despite not being Hindu, pointing out that Ramadan is ongoing for Muslims.

Aamir Ali was previously married to actress Sanjeeda Sheikh. The two tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby girl. However, they separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Speaking to ETimes about finding love again, Aamir shared, "Everybody deserves love. Of course, someone had to move on before anything happened, and someone is moving on now. I'm in a happy space as I get to know her closely. It feels different. It feels good. And I'm enjoying this phase. I always tell her one thing: Thank you for making me realize I still have a heart. It just started now, almost five months in. It's just the beginning of something."