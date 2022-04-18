Richa Chadha pleasantly surprised everyone with her weight loss pictures recently. Her toned physique and healthier pictures started trending on social media. Now, Chadha has spoken up about the process of losing weight and how she wanted the quality of her sleep, movement to improve.

What made her lose weight?

"I was quite happy with the size I was at. I wanted to become healthier, overall. I wanted the quality of my sleep, movement, exercise and mobility to improve," she told HT. She further revealed how too muh working out took a toll on her. "Too much exercise can damage your insides and be counter-productive to your effort. Rest is very important but underrated. To deal with the things that aren't in our control, we've to follow few basic rules for our health so that we can be prepared for those times when you've to push it in high-stress work environments."

Falling prey to societal pressure?

Richa has always spoken about now falling prey to societal pressure of looking a certain way and size. Talking about whether she contradicted herself, Chadha said, "If I continue to remain 15-20 kgs heavier in order to justify what I had once said, then that's wrong. If you feel you need to get healthier and live better but someone misconstrues it as I'm finally giving into societal pressure, it's not done!"

Richa - Ali wedding

There is a constant buzz of Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal all set to tie the knot this year. The couple had planned a grand wedding in 2020. But, owing to the pandemic, the duo had to postpone it. And ever since, their work commitments have not given them enough time to tie the nuptials.