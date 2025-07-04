Richa Chadha got body shamed as she attended 'Metro...In Dino' premiere last night with Ali Fazal. Richa came to cheer for her husband who plays a pivotal role in the Anurag Basu film. Chadha looked cute in a pink dress that she teamed up with a black blazer. And, Ali looked dapper in a cool black look.

Richa went totally de-glam without any accessories and opted for an open hair look. She kept her makeup minimal. A section on social media was quick to wonder if Richa was expecting again. "Pregnant again?" asked a user.

Reactions

"Is she expecting?" asked another user. "I think she is pregnant again," read a comment.

"Baby no 2 on the way?" another comment read.

There were also some social media users who didn't hesitate in body shaming the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress.

"Looking like a pumpkin," a troll wrote. "Double dumper," another commented.

"4XL," read a comment. "She gained soo much weight after her baby," another user commented.

"Her dress is bad but they're still looking good," a social media user wrote. "Why did they put her in that dress?" another social media user commented.

"Iron your clothes richa", "Fire your stylist" and "She is looking so bad" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Ali - Richa enjoying parenthood

Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl in July, last year. The new mom has been busy basking in the glory and joy of motherhood. From flaunting her little baby girl to spending quality time with their sunshine; Ali and Richa have been enjoying parenthood. Amid all this, trolls seem to have hit a new low by questioning Richa's fashion choices and mocking her post pregnancy body.