Just a day after Diljit Dosanj and Kangana Ranaut's Twitter war became wild, actor Richa Chaddha has tweeted a cryptic comment in Punjabi. Richa wrote about 'sell-outs' in her statement. Attaching a GIF of a Sikh boy, she wrote, "Jo apne apne aap nu vechade aa, uhna nu lagda hai sab loki vikau haan (Those who believe everyone is a sell-out are the biggest sell-outs themselves)."

Richa's comment could be seen as a reference to an insult that Kangana had directed towards Diljit on Thursday, when she called him a puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut's remarks

"Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar's pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don't even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now," she had written in a tweet.

Diljit gave it back saying, "Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well)."

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had previously called Richa a 'jobless actor' to which Richa spoke in an interview about her working experience with Kangana in their film 'Panga' she said, "Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best," she told Pinkvilla.