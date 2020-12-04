No one had any idea what started out on the roads of Delhi-Noida, would soon escalate on Twitter turning it into a war zone. It was Kangana's distasteful and misinformed tweet regarding 'Bilkil Bano' also known as 'Shaheen Bagh Dadi' that rubbed Diljit Dosanjh the wrong way.

When Diljit corrected Kangana in his own desi style, Kangana went berserk and did what she does best – hit below-the-belt! The actress in a series of tweets, lashed out at Diljit even calling him Karan Johar's pet. However, this Desi Munda was not ready to back down and gave Kangana a taste-of-her-own medicine.

And soon, several top celebs from Bollywood and Punjabi film industry came out in support of Diljit, hailing him as the 'hero'. They even slammed Kangana for spreading hatred and having a stone heart.

Hansal Mehta: diljitdosanjh ne dil jeet liya.

Swara Bhaskar: Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!

Kubbra Sait: I love @diljitdosanjh -end credits-

Shruti Seth: Hindustaniyo aur punjabiyon di shaan @diljitdosanjh

Mika Singh: I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you... #farmers.

Gulshan Devaiah: I prefer Diljit Dosanjh vs Alexa. Alexa didn't understand shit but was at least civil about it.

After the immense backlash and Kangana called it a night by extending her support to the farmers protesting. She wrote, This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient."

"I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold special place in my heart I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill."

"My request to Farmers across the nation is don't let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests.Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results.I wish everyone all the best.Hope peace n faith prevail in the nation again, Jai Hind."