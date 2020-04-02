He came, he acted and he conquered. It might have been Udta Punjab that introduced the rest of the country to the gem that Diljit Dosanjh is but it was singing reality show, Rising Star, which made all of us fall-in-love with him. His subsequent interviews and media interactions have proved how he still remains untouched by the glamour and spotlight of the industry and is a desi Punjabi munda at heart!

While we love everything about him there is just one thing we find a little difficult to digest. And that would be – his marital status. Shocked? So were we, when we found out that Diljit is a married man and has been married for several years now. So why does he pretend like he doesn't have a wife or never mentions her on any of the chat shows? We understand his obsession for Kylie Jenner too and find it really entertaining, but when he goes on and one about Kylie and in the process, forgets to mention that there is someone in his life it just take us off-guard.

Things not well in marital life?

A TOI report states that things have not exactly been well in his paradise and the couple has been having some issues. The report also states that it's the communication gap and Diljit's super-hectic schedule after he has shifted to Mumbai that's becoming a problem between the two. Well, we wouldn't want to pry into their marital discord but it's the way nothing about him or his statements say that he has someone at home that we find a bit odd. After all, having marital issues is one thing, trying to keep the personal life personal is one and totally negating the presence of someone in one's life is another.

Not just Diljit, there are several other celebs who have never revealed that they are married. Another celeb we had no idea was married is Bollywood's favourite singer - Arijit Singh. Though Arijit's marital life never made it to the headlines, it recently came to the limelight that the singer apparently has tied the knot twice. As per reports, the singer had first tied the knot with a reality show contestant but, their wedding didn't last long. Many years later in 2014, Singh, tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony with his childhood sweetheart Koel Roy.