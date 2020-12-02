Bollywood actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar who left the Congress party last year joined Shiv Sena yesterday in the presence of Maharashtra's CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in Mumbai.

Immediately after joining Shiv Sena, Urmila didn't hesitate to slam Kangana and said that she feels 'unnecessary importance' has been given to the latter.

According to a PTI report, Urmila Matondkar spoke about Kangana Ranaut and said that her earlier interviews were part of a larger interview, but many questions were asked about Kangana. She then said how undue importance has been given to the actress. She said, "I think she has been given undue importance, and (I) do not think of giving any further importance to her." Moving on, Matondkar also revealed why she joined Shiv Sena. The actor turned politician said that she is impressed by the leadership of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his work and hence decided to join the party. She added, "I had received a call from Thackeray himself before joining the party."

The Rangeela actress continued to share that she would be glad to work with Shiv Sena's women wing and called it strong. Matondkar also spoke about her resignation from the Congress and said that she quit the party, but not public service. Urmila Matondkar praised the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and said, "The Maharashtra government faced various challenges like COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rains etc, but the government has performed extremely well in this one year (since coming to power in November 2019). I think Sena has done well in this test of governance."

For many who didn't know Urmila and Kangana had a war of words during the lockdown when Kangana had expressed her views about the city of Mumbai in relation to the exposure of drug menace in the country. Matondkar had said, "the entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."