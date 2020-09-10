In the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. The Jalebi actress is said to have named several Bollywood celebrities who were in contact with her or had some contact for the consumption of drugs. Rhea's bail plea has been rejected and the young actress has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Several Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Rhea with #justiceforrhea.

Amid all this, an old tweet of Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral. Reason? The tweet seems like a description of what's happening to her in reality now. Tweeted in 2009, Rhea wrote, "Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking (sic)"

Ever since Rhea's arrest, the tweet has gone viral. While few have made fun of the tweet, many are surprised by the way Rhea seemed to know about her future. One user wrote, "What a prophecy! Rhea is India's answer to @JofraArcher," another wrote, "She read it then to know what would happen to her if she got caught!!!" Comments like, "Maybe she is a time traveller who visits the past to write her own story to warn herself, but she isn't too smart to get the clues", "Rhea Predicted Her Own Future Never Underestimate Indians ....We are Far Better Than Jofra Archer or Tiresias When It's Come To Prophecy", "Her kala jaadoo won't work on NCB, CBI and ED," "time traveller" were some more of the comments on her tweet.

Celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and several others have come out to support the actress. Now, what new twists and turns will Rhea's statements make, will have to wait to see.

