Actress Rhea Chakraborty wished veteran film-maker Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday by posting some pictures on Instagram. However, Rhea and Bhatt ended up being trolled for the pictures that show Rhea and her "Buddha" hugging each other.

While the pictures showed the actress and the director adorably holding each other in arms, she posted those with a caption in which she expressed her fondness and love for Bhatt.

"Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you [sic]," she captioned the post.

Following this, a series of comments were aimed at trolling both Rhea and Bhatt. Many found their closeness inappropriate, and many others made obscene comments. Some of them connected it with Bigg Boss 12 couple 65-year-old Anup Jalota and 28-year-old Jasleen Kaur, saying old men are in demand now.

However, there were a few who slammed the trolls for making such nasty comments on a veteran director like Bhatt.

Getting trolled online is no more a new thing for actresses. They receive nasty comments for posing in revealing clothes and for several other reasons as well. Nonetheless, the Bollywood divas have learned the art of ignoring such negative comments.