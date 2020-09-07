If there is one thing that makes as much noise as Mahesh Bhatt's films, it has to be his personal life. The ace director, who has given the industry some unforgettable love stories, has had several love stories in his real-life too. While few were true love, few names were just rumours. Let's take a look.

Parveen Babi: The fact that Parveen Babi and Mahesh Bhatt were in a relationship, is an open secret now. Mahesh has often spoken about his love for Parveen and how he would have never left her had it not been for her schizophrenia attacks. Mahesh had revealed that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together but couldn't as their romantic paradise was cut short by the Parveen's deteriorating mental health.

Rhea Chakraborty: Though the two share a mentor-mentee relationship, their names have often made headlines for all the wrong reasons together. It was a picture by Rhea Chakraborty along with Mahesh Bhatt which had set the tongues wagging. In the picture, Mahesh was seen leaning on Rhea's shoulder as she cuddled him. While she has always maintained that he was a father figure for her, social media read more into it than what it was. The two were linked together and received a lot of backlash over it.

Jiah Khan: After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an old video of Mahesh Bhatt and Jiah Khan had gone viral. In the video, Mahesh was seen interlocking his fingers with Jiah as she blushed and looked uncomfortable. Though the video seems to have been taken during a scene rehearsal, it was alleged that Bhatt had tried to take advantage of her.

Pooja Bhatt: Mahesh Bhatt had been linked to his daughter when the duo had shot for a magazine cover locking lips. Bhatt had even said that had Pooja not been his daughter, he would have loved to marry her. The statement had shocked the entire nation and received massive backlash from all corners.