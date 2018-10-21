Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has thrown an open challenge to Nandamuri Balakrishna, the maker of NTR biopic - Kathanayakudu and Mahanayukudu and roped in Kalyani Malik as music director for Lakshmi's NTR.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma was the first choice to direct NTR biopic, but Balakrishna, who is producing it and also playing the title role, dropped him from the project after he was not impressed with his script. However, RGV announced to make another biopic on the late legendary actor.

The filmmaker launched Lakshmi's NTR in Tirupathi with formal pooja ceremony on Friday. But this event did not go down well with the local TDP leaders, who came forward with all guns blazing against him.

TDP district general secretary and TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav alleged that RGV is making the film at the behest of YSR Congress to defame Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ram Gopal Varma released a video titled RGV's open challenge on Lakshmi's NTR to clear the air. The clip offers a glimpse at the real-life moments of late NTR shot on various occasions. While these moments are floating on screen, the director talks about his respect for the legendry actor and his vision behind doing a biopic on his life. Before throwing a challenge, he makes it clear that he has no bad intention.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma revealed the first look of Lakshmi's NTR that will be released as Diwali treat. The director tweeted on October 19, "First look of LAKSHMI's NTR to release on the auspicious day of DEEPAVALI as NTR's ViSHNU CHAKRA and CBN's LAKSHMI ATOM BOMB #NTRTRUESTORY."

A day later, Ram Gopal Varma went on to drop another bomb. He announced that he has roped in Kalyani Malik as the music composer for Lakshmi's NTR. He is the younger brother of MM Keeravani, who is the music director for NTR biopic Kathanayakudu and Mahanayukudu. The director made it clear that his decision is coincidental and not intentional.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on October 20, "@kalyanimalik31 Is doing the music of Lakshmi's NTR. But I swear on lord Venkateshwara that he being own brother of @mmkeeravaani who's doing music of NBK's NTR,is purely incidental, coincidental, accidental and divinely trancedental, but definitely not INTENTIONAL"