Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has got over the shock of the disastrous response for his recent release Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna as he has joined hands with Sarkar producer Parag Sanghvi his next film titled Virus.

Ram Gopal Varma's Officer was released in the cinema halls on June 1 and bombed at the box office. The filmmaker, who is quite active on social media, had stayed away from Twitter and Facebook for a week. He took to his Twitter page on Sunday to make an announcement about his upcoming movie Virus.

Ram Gopal Varma confirmed that he is teaming up with producer Parag Sanghvi for the third time after Sarkar and Attacks of 26/11. Meanwhile, the director shared the producer's statement released for the media and asked his followers to refer it to know more details about his forthcoming movie Virus, which will be a high octane human drama full of fear, tragedy, love, sacrifice, hope and desperation.

Talking about the story of Virus, Ram Gopal Varma says that a student contracts a deadly disease from a visit to central Africa and soon it spreads like wild fire in Mumbai City. As the death toll rises, the government cuts off Mumbai from the rest of the country. The rest of the film is about a battle between the scared people and its helpless administrators.

Here are the official statements of director Ram Gopal Varma and producer Parag Sanghvi shared on Facebook.

VIRUS A Note From Producer Parag Sanghvi After SARKAR and THE ATTACKS OF 26/11 ,the next film I am producing to be directed by Ram Gopal Varma is titled "VIRUS" It is going to be about a outbreak in Mumbai of a highly contagious unknown disease more dangerous than Ebola with a fatality rate of 100% In the last 40 years atleast 10 new unknown dangerous viruses cropped up meaning any new disease can crop up anytime.All the world's bioscientists biggest fear has always been,what if an Ebola like Virus breaks out in a densely populated big city? Ram gopal varma's extensively researched story though fictional,is a chilling portrayal of a very real and horrific possibility Cast and other details will be announced soon. A Note From Ram Gopal Varma In VIRUS, a Student contracts a deadly disease from a visit to central Africa and soon it spreads like wild fire in Mumbai City. A panicky and totally unprepared government warns the people of Mumbai to maintain a distance of atleast 20 feet from each other which becomes impossible in a 2 crore populated city The death toll soon rises to more than a lakh and the government cuts off Mumbai from the rest of the country in a desperate hope to contain it in Mumbai. The uninfected in a panic try to flee the city,but the administrators give extreme orders to shoot anyone who tries to escape because they want to stop the spread and do not know who's infected and who's not Against this backdrop of a battle between the city's scared people and its helpless administrators,VIRUS will be a high octane human drama full of fear,tragedy, love, sacrifice,hope and desperation.