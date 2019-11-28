Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, who is waiting to release his controversial film Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, has opened up on the present scenario of Maharastra and said that it will be a perfect subject for a Sarkar kind of film.

After Lakshmi's NTR, Ram Gopal Varma is ready with another controversial political thriller titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which is scheduled for worldwide release on November 29. As part of its promotion, the director held a press conference, where he interacted with the media and spoke about the film.

Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu features the roles of real of politicians like Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nara Chandramohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan and KA Paul. When asked about the story of the film, Ram Gopal Varma told, "The film is a fun satirical movie on the political proceedings that happened between May 22, 2019, to September 2020. The fictional film will also showcase what will happen in the future as well."

New drama unfolding every day

Maharashtra recently went for assembly election and almost a month passed after its results were announced. But any political party is yet to the government formation in the state. A new drama is unfolding every day and this scenario has grabbed everyone's attention across the country. Finally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of the state.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Sarkar 3 were based on the life of Udhava's late father Bala Thackeray, who was the founder of Shiv Sena. During interaction with the media, the director was asked about the current scenario in Maharastra. "The topic is very interesting and makes for a quite interesting subject. I feel that the Sarkar kind of film will be quite perfect that suits the present scenario of Maharastra," 123Telugu quoted him as saying.

However, many peopled recalled Ram Gopal Varma after seeing the situation in the state. Some even requested him on social media to do a movie on the present political fight for power in the state.

Ankit Kashyap @kashytweet

It started with a Ram Gopal Varma movie, became a Karan Johar movie and finally its going to end like a Anurag Kashyap classic. #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama I really pity Maharashtra people, they must be clueless, who they vote and who's gonna make the govt. #PoliticsLive

karan meghnani @karan_meghnani

Somewhere in a very dark room with a heavy background music @RGVzoomin is enjoying this Maharashtra election and has 2 movie ready! Movie 1 Election to 50-50 to Bjp-ajit pawar. Movie 2 Sharad Pawar reveals that Ajit pawar was his andar ka aadmi!

Ram S @Raam_Sundara

Maharashtra Political Developments make me feel that this election drama needs a Ram Gopal Varma "Sarkar" Type Rendition. Bachhan Sab as Sharath Baburao Pawar.

V I J A Y KO L L U R I @iamvijaykolluri

@RGVzoomin Sir, Maharashtra state Politics meda maku Cinima Kavali waiting for your announcement!

Lokeshkumar @lokesh_lkr