Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, has taken a dig at SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and other Telugu celebs for taking part in the #Betherealman challenge.

While all the filmmakers were staying home during the lockdown, Ram Gopal Varma silently went on to shoot his next movie titled Coronavirus. The director proudly announced that he defied the COVID-19 scare and completed its shooting during the lockdown. He released its trailer on May 26 and it is getting good response from celebs, critics and audience.

Many wondered how he was able to shoot the movie Coronavirus. Responding to them, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "For all the people wondering how we made a film on the LOCKDOWN during LOCKDOWN the answer is a quote of Ayn Rand " THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN STOP YOU, IS YOU " ...CORONAVIRUS film TRAILER releasing today at 5 PM @shreyaset."

Ram Gopal Varma also made it clear that he has followed the guidelines set up by the government while shooting of Coronavirus. He tweeted, "We shot the CORONAVIRUS film in the LOCKDOWN period while strictly following guidelines and this I swear on ESHWAR, ALLAH, JESUS and the GOVERNMENT."

With no jobs in hand, many celebs went busy with spreading awareness about the coronavirus scare among their fans. This is when Sandeep Reddy Vanga started a new initiative called #BetheRealMan as per which one has to share the workload of his wife or mother, shoot video of them performing household chores, share it on Twitter and challenge their friends to do the same.

SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and many leading Telugu celebs took part in the #BetheRealMan challenge. Ram Gopal Varma mocked those celebrities, as he tweeted, "When the rest of the film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD, WASHING UTENSILS, DRYING CLOTHES etc I MADE A FILM #CORONAVIRUSFILM."