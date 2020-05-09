Ram Gopal Varma has done it again. The maverick filmmaker has passed a sexist remark again on Twitter.

The director shared a picture in which two women are seen and he captioned the photo, "Man made jewellery in front and God made jewellery in the back. [sic]" Apparently, his message is open for multiple interpretations and the Twitterati have found his message to be "vulgar." Check out a few comments that slammed his remark:

can i fill: @RGVzoomin RGV think every man think like him , shame on you RGV .

Rushikesh Salunke: @RGVzoomin Is this tht RGV who created a masterpieces like #Satya #Sarkar....?? Is he out of his mind

Good Universe: @RGVzoomin This post is wrong on so many levels, sir. This is not your bollywood movie where you can freely be sexist. Women are not objects & their beauty is not defined by their physical attributes.

Being a public figure, it doesn't suit you when you inspire so many men the wrong ideation

Some have genuinely wonder whether he was a creator of the movies like Shiva and Satya.

Man made jewellery in front and God made jewellery in the back pic.twitter.com/p0xXD5IPYt — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2020

Unfortunately, not many have slammed his objectionable post. In fact, perverts seem to have enjoyed as many people have given funny response to it.

A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma had posted a picture of women standing in the que in front of liquor shops. "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men Face with rolling eyes. [sic]," he had posted.

His sexist comment had come under severe criticism.