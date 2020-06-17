Ram Gopal Varma has given a befitting reply to the people, who are trolling Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, stating that he is responsible for the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. He called it ridiculous.
Many speculations are made about who is responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. A section of people pointed their fingers at Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, who had mocked the late actor on a TV chat show in the past. They started trolling the two heavily on social media. This development created a lot of buzz on the media.
Some celebs were shocked by this trolling, but could not openly condemn it. How, Ram Gopal Varma, who always create headlines for his different stand took to Twitter to do it. The filmmaker, who had a fight with Karan Johar, decided to stand by him. In a series of tweets, he can't Karan be held responsible for Sushant's death.
Ram Gopal Varma started with dynasty in politics and business and said that it is the human nature that everyone gives first preference to family member or relatives. So it is Karan Johar's choice who he wants to work with. It is ridiculous to blame him for Sushant's death. He also spoke about nepotism and insider and outsider and tried to defend them in his unique way.
Here is Ram Gopal Varma's series of tweets defending Karan Johar:
How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference, Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh, Anil, Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where's nepotism not there?
Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it's his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with.
If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn't reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can't b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!
Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards .. @karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside.
No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can't fathom when he can make money for them) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it's the others choice not to work with him.
Bollywood is hard place becos people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall. Sushant atleast grabbed the moon, but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground.. Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe?
And for all the sound being made on social media about the super talented guy being sidelined the truth is it's the people who are watching the other actors more than sushant and @Karanjohar couldn't be holding a gun to the audiences head.
And if Sushant hung on, then in about 15 or 20 years he would have become an insider when he's launching his own son and some outsider Prashant would have blamed him like how everyone now is blaming @Karanjohar.
There's no such thing as insiders and outsiders and it's only audience who decide who they like and dont .. Film families however big they are can never have power to influence the audience and also don't forget that @karanjohar is becos people made him big and not himself.
Of the people who are venomously targeting @karanjohar partly they are outright ignorant of how things work in film industry and partly they hate his success and are just taking advantage of poor Sushanth's death to vent their suppressed jealousy towards @karanjohar.
Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should @iamsrk launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?)
Will any of the umpteen @karanjohar hating social media warriors chose anybody outside beyond their friends and families ??? It's fundamental human nature to do only for the near and dear ones.
And for all the hue and cry about the super talent being suppressed I will take a bet that 48 hours before now for many many months there wasn't a single social media comment demanding to see Sushant from all the millions who are now blaming @karanjohar for not showing him."