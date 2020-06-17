Ram Gopal Varma has given a befitting reply to the people, who are trolling Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, stating that he is responsible for the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. He called it ridiculous.

Many speculations are made about who is responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. A section of people pointed their fingers at Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, who had mocked the late actor on a TV chat show in the past. They started trolling the two heavily on social media. This development created a lot of buzz on the media.

Some celebs were shocked by this trolling, but could not openly condemn it. How, Ram Gopal Varma, who always create headlines for his different stand took to Twitter to do it. The filmmaker, who had a fight with Karan Johar, decided to stand by him. In a series of tweets, he can't Karan be held responsible for Sushant's death.

Ram Gopal Varma started with dynasty in politics and business and said that it is the human nature that everyone gives first preference to family member or relatives. So it is Karan Johar's choice who he wants to work with. It is ridiculous to blame him for Sushant's death. He also spoke about nepotism and insider and outsider and tried to defend them in his unique way.

Here is Ram Gopal Varma's series of tweets defending Karan Johar:

How politicians like Mulayam, Uddhav etc give sons, relatives first preference, Like how Dhirubhai will give all his monies to Mukesh, Anil, Like how all families will give their own families first preference similarly Bollywood families do same ..So where's nepotism not there?

Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it's his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with. If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn't reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can't b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards .. @karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside.

No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can't fathom when he can make money for them) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it's the others choice not to work with him. Bollywood is hard place becos people want to jump to grab stars and higher they jump the harder they are likely to fall. Sushant atleast grabbed the moon, but what about umpteen others who dint take off from ground.. Are they supposed to kill themselves blaming the universe? And for all the sound being made on social media about the super talented guy being sidelined the truth is it's the people who are watching the other actors more than sushant and @Karanjohar couldn't be holding a gun to the audiences head.