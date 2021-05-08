As the entire nation is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for not addressing issues related to oxygen shortage in the country. In one of his recent tweets, RGV called Narendra Modi a ''Himalayan Baba'' and added that the Indian PM is not bothered about oxygen and beds in the country.

Ram Gopal Varma urges Modi to have a shave

In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that he is embarrassed to have a prime minister like Modi, and he urged the PM to at least have a shave.

"He literally looks like a Himalayan baba moving around in mountains and because of that, it's no wonder he has no clue about what's happening in the real world with oxygen and beds. I am honestly embarrassed to have a PM who looks like this. So sir at least have a shave," tweeted Varma.

He literally looks like a Himalayan baba moving around in mountains and because of that it’s no wonder he has no clue about what’s happening in the real world with oxygen and beds ..Am honestly embarrassed to have a p m who looks like this ..So sir atleast have a shave ? pic.twitter.com/IkY3lGhUIU — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 6, 2021

Netizens reaction to RGV's comments

The tweet made by Ram Gopal Varma is now receiving mixed responses from all corners. A section of netizens has now started lauding Ram Gopal Varma for his strong criticism against the Narendra Modi government. However, a majority of people claimed that RGV's criticism was not fair, and making derogatory comments on a person's look is not acceptable.

"That's a completely pathetic statement from RGV. Such a low-class thinking mentality! He has no right to bark about someone's appearance. Going by his logic, people who don't grow beards are greater than those who had. Better grow up Man," commented Gokul Sreekumar, a Facebook user.

Some other netizens urged Ram Gopal Varma to concentrate only on filmmaking and requested him to stop talking about things like coronavirus pandemic that he is not aware of.