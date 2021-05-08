Following the footsteps of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has also imposed a complete lockdown in the state due to the rising number of coronavirus fresh cases in the state. An official release issued on Saturday announced complete lockdown in the state from May 10 till May 24.

Unavoidable circumstances led to complete lockdown

In the release, the Tamil Nadu government revealed that unavoidable circumstances and unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state have led to complete lockdown. It should be noted that the announcement of lockdown is one of the first major decisions by Chief Minister MK Stalin who was sworn into power on Friday.

Restrictions due to complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu

During the complete lockdown that will begin on May 10, all provisional, meat, fish, and vegetable shops will be allowed to function until 12.00 PM. All other shops will remain closed during this 14-day period.

According to the release issued by the government, all TASMAC (liquor shops) in the state will be closed for 14 days in Tamil Nadu. However, restaurants will be open only for parcel services. Essential services will be allowed to operate in these 14 days, while petrol and diesel bunks will remain open. Retail outlets in Koyambedu will remain closed as a part of this complete lockdown.

All social, political, and entertainment events will not be allowed during this lockdown period. A maximum of 20 persons is allowed to take part in funeral ceremonies. Cinema theaters, gymnasiums, yoga training institutes, and amusement parks will be closed during the lockdown days. The government also urged private offices and IT companies to encourage work-from-home options to their employees.

Tamil Nadu is one of the five states in Kerala that have been contributing the most to the daily coronavirus cases in India. On May 07, Tamil Nadu witnessed more than 26,000 fresh Covid cases.