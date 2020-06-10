Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has showered wishes upon Nandamuri Balakrishna on his birthday and praised his song, saying Mohammed Rafi and SPB are like junior artistes in singing.

Nandamuri Balakrishna released his song Shiva Sankari Sivanandha Lahari from Jagadeka Veeruni Katha on his official YouTube channel on the eve of his 60th birthday. The music video, which was released as a treat for Balayya's fans, has received a superb response with its views reaching 510,332 in 18 hours of its release.

Soon after release, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the link of the song and heaped praises upon Balakrishna. The director captioned it with, "WOW Mohammed Rafi and SPB are like junior artistes in singing..The pulsing beat in his soothing emotional chords will rise the heartbeat of listeners. Its Othello's Ballad mixed with Shankara Shastry and Mozart providing the musical landscape."

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma had ranted against Balakrishna and his brother-in-law, former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu during the release of Lakshmi's NTR. Many fans of Balayya were angry with RGV's tweet as they thought that he was mocking their favourite actor. A fan named Sairam Malempati (@SairamMalempati) replied, "Ne lafoot climax ki ante chala baagundi dnt worry."

Another fan named Boosa (@IamBoosa) replied, "If you think this was an appreciation Tweet on Balayya, then you need a Doc Gattiga esadu "

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account again to respond to the people, who were trolling him and said that his tweet was not meant to mock Nandamuri Balakrishna. He tweeted, "Some BAD people are thinking I am JOKING but I SWEAR on GOD and BALAYYA that I think this is the GREATEST SONG I heard since MUSIC was INVENTED..Am sure NTR in heaven is JUMPING in JOY.

In his next post, Ram Gopal Varma wished Balakrishna on his birthday and also praised the promo of his latest movie tentatively known as BB 3, which was released last night. The filmmaker tweeted, "Hearty ADVANCE BIRTHDAY to BALAYYA BABU ..I so want to thank you for making me forget BB 1 and BB 2 with ur BB 3."