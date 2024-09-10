RG Kar tragedy: CBI to interrogate videographer recording autopsy of victim

Investigating the rape and murder of a junior doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital here last month, CBI has decided to interrogate the videographer of the post-mortem of the victim.

Sources aware of the development said that the necessity of interrogating the videographer arose after the investigating officials noted the lackadaisical manner in which videography of the process of post-mortem was done, omitting important factors in the process.

Sources added that by interrogating the videographer, the investigating officials want to be clear whether he performed the assignment as per the usual video-recording procedure followed in such cases or did it in that casual manner under anybody's instruction.

The investigating officials also believe that the interrogation of the videographer as well as those present at the time of post-mortem can reveal some crucial links in the matter that can establish the deep-rooted conspiracy behind the ghastly rape and murder.

The investigating officials are also questioning the family members of the victim and her close family associates to have a clear idea of the circumstances under which her body was cremated in haste, ignoring the wish of the parents to preserve the body for some time.

In fact, the office of Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, in a statement issued on Monday night, has raised some questions on the nature of the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police before the matter was handed over to CBI, one of which was the "hurried disposal of the body ignoring the wishes of the parents to retain it at least that day."

CBI officials believe that had the body been retained, a second post-mortem would have been possible which could have been extremely handy in the investigation process since more details could have then surfaced.

