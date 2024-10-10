The fast-unto-death agitation by junior doctors in support of their demands on the rape and murder of their colleagues in R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital entered the sixth day on Thursday.

The crucial meeting between the junior doctors and the West Bengal government, which continued after Wednesday midnight, failed to reach any conclusion.

The junior doctors could not get written assurance about the timeline as to when their demands would be fulfilled.

The impasse continued even after over 250 senior doctors, including members of the medico-academic fraternity from state-run medical colleges and hospitals, tendered mass resignations from their services during the last two days.

More mass resignations from other medical colleges were expected in the coming days.

The resigning doctors said that if needed, they would forward their resignations individually to the state government.

Meanwhile, responding to the appeal of the junior doctors and some other acclaimed personalities from civil society, the revellers on the occasion of the festival days, took some time out from their pandal hopping schedule and visited the hunger strike dais, expressing solidarity with the protesting junior doctors.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim too have been holding a sit-in demonstration in front of their residence at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district since Tuesday evening. They will continue to do so till Saturday.

"I have lost my daughter. But now, I have got several kids seeking justice for us. Some of them are fasting. Here, we are sitting in front of our house lighting a lamp. I pray to Maa Durga that this time, before returning, she finishes all the evils and demons of the society," the victim's mother said.

(With inputs from IANS)