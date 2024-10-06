RG Kar case: Sandip Ghosh's 10 confidant doctors expelled

The authorities of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have issued a notification announcing the decision to expel as many as 10 doctors, including interns, house staff and senior residents from the hospital.

All 10 of them, sources said, were extremely close confidants of Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting two parallel probes -- the first being in relation to the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of the hospital in August this year and the second being gross financial irregularities.

Among the 10 expelled, one is house staff Ashish Pandey, who is already in CBI custody because of his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities case.

Ayushree Thapa, another house staff, is the only female doctor in the team of 10 expelled doctors.

The other eight, who have been expelled, are Sourav Pal, Abhishek Sen, Nirjan Bagchi, Sarif Hasan, Neelagni Debnath, Amarendra Singh, Satpal Singh and Tanweer Ahmed Kazi.

As per the notification, a copy of which is available with IANS, the charges against them are far too many, including threatening others to fail examinations or get ousted from the hostel, forcing other juniors to join a particular political party, sexual harassment and misconduct, forceful collection of money, lodging of false FIRs against students and physical violence on targeted students among others.

All of them have been advised to vacate the medical college hostel within 72 hours from the time of issue of notification. Their registration papers will be scrutinized and then sent to the West Bengal Medical Council for appropriate action there.

Already, West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement against the rape and murder case, announced on Saturday evening a unique protest where they will be giving medical services to the patients and observe fast-unto-death agitation in a parallel manner.

Accordingly, six junior students from different medical colleges and hospitals -- three female and three male, -- have volunteered to begin the process and all six of them have been on hunger strike since Saturday evening.

