RG Kar case: CBI tracks Sandip Ghosh's phone calls after recovery of doctor's body

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital is now tracking the mobile phone calls made by former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh immediately after the body was detected in the seminar room on August 9 morning.

Sources said that by tracking the phone calls made or received by Ghosh then, the investigating officials are trying to figure out what exactly transpired during the course of conversation during those calls.

To be more precise, sources added, the investigating officials are keen to track whether Ghosh passed on any information or gave any instruction on the tragedy to anyone or vice versa from anyone on that morning.

The CBI officials have already conducted a polygraph test of Ghosh.

The central probe agency has also sought the permission of a lower court in Kolkata to conduct the same test on Anup Halder, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police and a close associate of the sole accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the state police.

Sources said that preliminary investigation through interrogation of different persons has revealed that the woman doctor was quite popular among her fellow junior doctors, medical students and even some of the supporting medical staff. The victim, however, was not in the good books of a section of her seniors in the hospital, especially those who are the confidants of Ghosh.

That is exactly where suspicions galore about some hidden truths behind the real motive of the ghastly rape and murder. Already representatives of the medical fraternity, including senior and junior doctors as well as medical students, have expressed doubts that she probably became the victim because she became aware of some gory truths relating to the hospital.

The CBI is also conducting a parallel probe on the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar when Dr Ghosh was at the helm. Now the sleuths of the two investigating teams of CBI conducting parallel probes are trying to figure out whether there are links between the two cases.

