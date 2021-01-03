The year 2020 saw the rise of female artists coming together to create some amazing arts in all the sectors. Even though the world was hit by a pandemic, several female artists from the world tried their best to bring something amazing. From Cathy Yan to Patty Jenkins, female creative artists ruled the year 2020.

A recent study stated that women directors comprised 16 percent of filmmakers in 100 highest-grossing Hollywood movies in 2020. As per the study conducted by the Center For The Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego, women accounted for 18 percent of directors working on the top 250 projects in 2020, which was a rise from the last two years.

"The percentages of women directing top 100 and top 250 films represent recent historic highs and also reflect two consecutive years of growth."

Here's a list of some of the most talented female directors that proved themselves in recent years:

Patty Jenkins:

Patty Jenkins joined hands with Gal Gadot to create Wonder Woman 1984 for Warner Bros. In our extended Wonder Woman 1984 review, we have mentioned how Jenkins' approach for a female superhero changed the course of DC Extended Universe for good. The acclaimed director has now geared up to write and direct the third Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot.

Cate Shortland:

Although Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie couldn't release this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there were several reports regarding director Cate Shorland and how she brilliantly has taken on the Marvel project.

The Australian filmmaker has created several award-winning short films including, Strap on Olympia, Flower Girl, and Joy. Shortland's first debut feature-length movie was 2004's Somersault that entered at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Her second movie, Lore, went on to win the Prix du Public UBS at Locarno International Film Festival in 2012.

Cathy Yan:

Cathay Yan turned several heads in 2018 when she was selected to direct Margot Robbie's superhero movie, Birds of Prey. The movie was released in the first half of 2020 to positive reviews. Following the release of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan became the second woman and the first Asian woman to direct a DC movie (or any US superhero film).

Other than the above-mentioned directors, several other known female directors have worked on superhero movies. For instance Anna Boden co-directed Brie Larson's Captain Marvel movie.

Whereas, the 31-year-old Nia DaCosta has been hired to direct the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. She is becoming the first black woman and the youngest filmmaker to direct a Marvel movie.