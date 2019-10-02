Ahead of the release of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, the first full-length trailer for Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie living the life of Harley Quinn in a Joker-free Gotham, has made its worldwide debut.

The trailer starts with Harley Quinn revealing how she wants to bring change in Gotham after her breakup with the Joker.

"You know what a harlequin is? A harlequin's role is to serve. It's nothin without a master," Harley Quinn says in the trailer. "No one gives two s***s who we are beyond that," she continues as she takes a shot at someone.

"The Joker and I broke up," she explains. "I wanted a fresh start. But it turns out I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation."

It should be noted that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is a standalone movie, that as of now has no connection to the DCEU, while Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey is a spinoff of Suicide Squad.

The trailer then introduces Ewan McGregor as Gotham City mafia head, Roman Roman Sionis aka Black Mask. We are then taken into an action spree where we see Harley Quinn recruiting women who will then go on to become the Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn looks seductive and funny in every shot. If anyone thought that they had seen the best of this character in Suicide Squad, then they are definitely in for a surprise. The movie is all set to release worldwide on February 7, 2020.