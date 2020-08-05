Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney has announced that their 2020 live-action adaptation of Mulan will hit Disney+ on September 4th in a new category of content described as "premium service," through which subscribers can view Mulan through the streaming site's new VOD option.

Soon, it was reported that Marvel universe's biggest movie, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, might head to Disney +.

How it all started

A Tweet by Disney + read: "Watch the final trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Widow, streaming November 6 for $29.99 exclusively on #DisneyPlus."

The tweet went viral on social media and created a lot of among MCU fans.

Check out the tweet below:

“I’m done running from my past.”



Watch the final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, streaming November 6 for $29.99 exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Z6VSYLDTWz — Disney+ ➐ (@thedisneyplus) August 4, 2020

How fake tweet tricked MCU fans leading to chaos, confusion online

The tweet was from a parody account. The actual news is that Black Widow won't be available to stream on Disney+ for $30 anytime soon.

The tweet that has gone viral claiming that the film is skipping theatrical release is tweeted by parody account @thedisneyplus.

Check out the handle below:

As per reports in Independent, The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek explained over a call that he considers Mulan a "one-off," but that the company will keep an eye on how the remake performs.

Update on the film Black Widow

While he didn't reveal Disney's plans for Black Widow, he also didn't rule out a Disney+ premiere sometime down the line.

For the unversed, Black Widow was originally slated to release on May 1. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film was delayed alongside other Disney films like Mulan, Soul and Jungle Cruise. Black Widow is now due to arrive in theatres on November 6.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason and Rachel Weisz.

Conclusion

Therefore, the claim that Scarlett Johansson Black Widow to skip theatrical release is false. As there is no official confirmation regarding the same. As of now only, Mulan will stream on Disney + from September 4