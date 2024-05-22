A video of Nita Ambani speaking to the Mumbai Indians team after it finished last at the points table in the ongoing IPL. Nita Ambani hinted at a "review" taking place before the mega auction in 2025. She labelled team's performance this season as "disappointing". But she added that it is a "privilege" to wear the MI jersey.

Disappointing season

"Disappointing season for all of us. Things didn't go the way we wanted them to, but I'm still a huge Mumbai Indians fan. Not just an owner. I think to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey is a huge honour and a privilege, and to be associated with Mumbai Indians, for me, is an honour and a privilege," Nita Ambani said.

Performance review before mega auction

"I think, we will go back, review and think about it," she further said.

She also wished Rohit Sharma and others the best for the upcoming T20 WC. "To Rohit, Hardik, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think, all Indians are cheering for you. We wish you all the best," Ambani added. Mumbai Indians had been in hot waters much before the IPL began.

Mrs. Nita Ambani talks to the team about the IPL season and wishes our boys all the very best for the upcoming T20 World Cup ?#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ImRo45 | @hardikpandya7 | @surya_14kumar | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/uCV2mzNVOw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 19, 2024

What went wrong?

It was the decision to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain with Hardik Pandya that triggered outrage not just in fans across the globe but even within the cricket fraternity. What followed was a dismal performance by the team in various matches. Hardik Pandya became a victim of immense trolling and hate and was welcomed with booing during the first half of the IPL at every match.

A video of Rohit Sharma speaking to KKR batting coach Abhishek Nayar made matters worse when he could be seen hinting at this being his last IPL for MI. The star cricketer later accused a sports channel of broadcasting his private talk for views and condemned them for the same.