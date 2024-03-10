The 71st Miss World competition grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday, March 9. The beauty pageant took place in India after more than two decades. In past, the competition has been won by several ladies from India, including Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Yukta Mookhey, Diana Hayden, Manushi Chhillar, etc.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Wins Miss World Foundation's Humanitarian Award

During the Miss World finale, Nita Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, was presented with the Miss World Foundation's 'Humanitarian Award' as a recognition of her commitment to philanthropy and social work.

Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, presented the award to Nita Ambani. While doing so, she said, "Nita Ambani, you are known across the world for all the kindness...You do so much."

She added, "Satyam embraces the truth. The pursuit of truth is a spiritual journey marked by a quest for purity, integrity and sincerity of purpose. Shivam nurtures the divinity within. I have experienced divinity in the smiles and laughter of millions of children through the work of our Reliance Foundation. Sundaram celebrates the beauty that surrounds us. Find joy in every moment and fill your heart with gratitude and appreciation. Use beauty as a force for positive change."

"At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian, especially women and young girls, with education, health care, sports, livelihood and promotion of arts and culture. What women cannot do, cannot be done", she concluded.

Netizens weren't impressed with Nita Ambani receiving the Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian award

Redditors shared a screenshot of her picture holding an award and shared their point of view.

A user mentioned, that Nita Ambani felt that Nita Ambani deserved an award; hence, Nita Ambani made sure that Nita Ambani got an award at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre..."

Another mentioned, "I just want to go back 3 weeks before any of this Ambani Jamnagar Drama began! I knew way less about them and now.."

The third user wrote, "The function is held at her husband's convention centre so she gets a beauty with purpose award?"

The fourth user mentioned, "Wouldn't be surprised if they rename this year from 2024 to "Ambani ka saal".