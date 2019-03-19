Alia Bhatt, who has had a successful journey in the industry so far, is not going to look back anytime soon. The diva, who has given some blockbuster performances ever since her debut in the industry and established herself as one of the most bankable stars, is all set for Karan Johar's magnum opus – Kalank.

From the rise in her professional career to the stability in her personal life, everything makes news and rightly so. Alia not only holds the reputation of being a superstar in the making but also is famous for having a heart of gold. Alia recently celebrated her 26th birthday and from what we hear, the Bhatt girl made her birthday even more special for her driver and her helper.

As per a report in India Today, Alia Bhatt has apparently gifted two cheques of Rs 50 lakh to her driver Sunil and helper Anmol for buying their own house in Mumbai. Since they have been with her since the time she started her journey in the industry, Alia wanted to thank them in her own sweet way. And what a way this was!

The report further states that both the driver and the helper have already booked houses with the cheque given by Alia and are joyous beyond bounds at the sweet gesture.

Alia is currently busy with the promotion of Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It has also been speculated once the promotion work of the film will be done, Alia plans to fly off to some romantic destination with beau Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic getaway.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.