This season of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan has brought along a lot of exciting revelations, piping hot controversies and candid confessions. In the latest episode of KWK, we got to see many unseen footages and clips which never made it to the actual show but, definitely should have.

One such revelation was when Karan Johar was talking to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. On being asked about marriage, both the actresses said that they are as inclined towards their career as much as they want a stable relationship in their life. Alia Bhatt also got candid and said that she always thought of getting married only after 30 as it might hinder her career but, added, that it was also because she had not found the right person then. And now that she has, timing doesn't really matter to her.

At this point, Karan intervened and apologised to Alia Bhatt for having a discussion with her last year and advising her to not think of settling down so soon as it would affect her career in a big way. Johar said that he was of the opinion that once actresses get married their careers always take a backseat and hence he had suggested Alia not to do it for which he was quite apologetic.

Alia laughed it off and reinstated the fact that these days it's only the content that works or does not work. The marital status or gender of the person playing the character doesn't matter. Hence, marriage would not be a roadblock for anyone during this phase of how the industry is working.

However, Alia did in a way hint that now that she has found the right man, she might not wait till she turns 30 to get married. Is Ranbir Kapoor listening?