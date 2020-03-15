Big Boss house is a place where lots of new relationships are made but some of them even come to an end. Many contestants over the last fourteen years have been seen falling in and out of love in this house.

From break-ups to patch-ups on Big Boss, we have everything on Big Boss seasons. This season, love angle between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma garnered a lot of attention. When Paras entered the show, he was in a relationship with actor-model Akansha Puri but his closeness with Mahira Sharma led to a sore end to their loves story.

When ex-splitsvillan Paras Chabbra was in the Big Boss 13 house and his intimacy with Mahira was increasing by the days, host Salman Khan disclosed on the Weekend Ka Vaar that his girlfriend Akanksha Puri had asked him if Paras was indeed in a relationship with Mahira Sharma. To this Paras was appalled and even lost his cool and apparently called off the relationship

Sidhart's golden advice

In the house, he opened up to Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who was rumoured to be dating Akanksha Puri at some point. Shukla gave a piece of golden advice to Chhabra on staying quite about the personal life inside the house and focussing on the game.

Talking about Sidharth's suggestion and support, Paras stated, "Sidharth did not say anything about her. He is very sensible in that way. He told me not to discuss the Akanksha matter inside the house and take stock of the situation once the show's the over. He advised me to focus on the game. Anyways, we never discussed her between us."

After coming out from the Bigg Boss' house Paras gave a shocking statement saying that he had blocked his ex-girlfriend Akanksha on WhatsApp. In one of the interviews with Tellychakkar, the former Splitsvilla winner said, "You won't believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha."