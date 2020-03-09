Big Boss 13 like any other Big Boss Season has gathered lots of attention. It has proven to be yet again one of the highest-rated show in the television industry. One house where different type of personalities was put together resulted in the outburst of lots of emotions. Be it love, hatred, passion to win the show or to perform various task. The contestant gave their heart and soul. Every contestant has a different personality, yet they managed to survive with each other, Though they used to fight in the house for their survival. They seem to have a pretty good time outside the house.

Recently, a few of the contestants including Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and others had an amazing reunion and fans just couldn't keep calm. Some other celebrities such as Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi are among others who joined Arti, Mahira, and Paras at the exceptional reunion.

Arti Singh shared a picture with the caption, "If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks, Shefali for an amazing get together!!!

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala & actor-hubby Parag Tyagi hosted the get-together for the housemates. Going by the pictures, we can see how these housemates are having blast together. Though Paras was seen quarrelling with the contestants inside the house, seems like he is having a lot of fun with them at the party.

Although the show has ended, some of the famous housemates are busy with their new shows. Heartthrob Paras Chhabra is right now shooting for the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with BB 13 contestant and second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill. Runner up Asim Riaz and contestant Himanshi Khurana, who were not spotted at the party, are busy right now with their upcoming music video. Their adorable pictures together have gone viral on the internet.