There seems to be no closure in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death one year after his disappearance and murder after news has surfaced of his killers joking on how to dismember a body before his arrival at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Through Turkish bugs, Khashoggi's killers were heard referring to the journalist as a 'sacrificial lamb'. This was brought up by Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer who is taking part in the probe into Khashoggi's death ordered by the United Nations, AFP reports.

The United Nations has directed Turkey to handover the audio recordings of 45 minutes about what happened inside the Saudi consulate on the fateful day one year ago.

Talking on BBC's Panorama documentary programme, the lawyer said that there were talks of the killers discussing on how to fit the body in a bag before Khashoggi arrived at the consulate. "There was a discussion about 'will the body and the hips fit into a bag this way'?" Kennedy said.

She went on to say how a forensic pathologist was heard in the recordings talking about cutting Khashoggi and how he likes to listen to music and smoke a cigar when he is cutting cadavers.

"I often play music when I'm cutting cadavers. Sometimes I have a coffee and a cigar at hand," Kennedy had quoted the pathologist as saying.

"'It's the first time in my life that I've had to cut pieces on the ground -- even if you are a butcher and want to cut, he hangs the animal up to do so'," Kennedy further added what the pathologist had said.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who was also privy to the tapes, explained how Khashoggi could be heard becoming worried about his fate and asked his assailants if they were going to give him an injection. They said yes but the muffled sounds, which followed could be concluded that he was suffocated and strangled.

Moments later, someone could be heard saying "he's a dog, put this on his head, wrap it, wrap it." This can make one assume that the head was detached from the body by then.