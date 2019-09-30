Speculation of foul play behind the mysterious killing of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's bodyguard was dismissed after police stated that he was shot in a personal dispute.

General Abdelaziz al-Fagham died on Saturday in Jeddah while visiting his friend's house, according to state media.

Reports suggest that al-Fagham was shot by Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali after a heated conversation between the two escalated made Ali open fire.

Police arrived at the site and told Ali to surrender refusing which resulted in him to get shot, according to an official statement on Sunday. A Saudi man, a Filipino national and five members of the security forces were also wounded by gunfire, the statement added.

White al-Fagham was rushed to the hospital but he died from his wounds.

The prominent bodyguard was known to have long term association with the Saudi royal family. Al-Fagham had served as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah as well.

Social media was flooded with messages referring to al-Fagham as "hero" and "guardian angel". Saudi newspaper described him as "The Keeper of Kings".

Foul Play

The killing was suspected to be foul play after it was suggested that al-Fagham had information regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Initial reports suggested the bodyguard's insider information on Khashoggi's murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year threatened the Royal family was dismissed by palace officials, The Times reported.