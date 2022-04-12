Alia Bhatt is going to be one stunner of a bride. There are no two ways about it. The diva, who has always made heads turn with her ethnic couture is going to make us all fall in love with her bridal look. From electric blue to neon green, Alia's lehenga collections have always left the girls in awe. While we might have to wait for a few more days before we land our hands-on Alia – Ranbir's wedding pictures, here's a look at what we can expect the bride to wear on her wedding day.

The eccentric choices

Going by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' elegant choices, it is for sure that her wedding lehenga would be anything but ordinary. And it wouldn't be surprising if she decides to don a colour that not many can carry.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding prep has been going on in full swing. The RK house, Kapoor household and Bhatt's home are all being decked up. The family has reportedly been asked to stay mum on the topic and hence, despite all the prodding and so evident preparations; no one has confirmed it yet. There was a time when Mahesh Bhatt had revealed that he was not too sure whether the two would tie the knot despite being in love.

When Mahesh Bhatt wasn't sure of wedding

"What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!" Bhatt had said in an interview with a leading website.