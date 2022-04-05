Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might finally tie the knot in April, this year. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia would take the plunge on April 17. The duo had been waiting for their film – Brahmastra – to finish off before they could get married. There is a strong buzz of Ranbir Kapoor preparing to throw a bachelor party at his home.

The guest list

As per a report in India Today, Ranbir would be inviting some of his closest buddies from the industry for the bachelor party. Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapoor would be on the guest list. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," says the report.

Why RK house?

Another report had stated that the two would be getting married at the RK house. Since, Ranbir was close to his grandmother and his parents also got married at the same house, he wishes to continue the traditions. "His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980. Therefore, Ranbir too wants to marry his ladylove at the Chembur home", says a leading entertainment website.

Both, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a packed schedule and would be crunching in the wedding in between their shoots. Soon after the wedding, Alia would reportedly set out for her Hollywood Debut – Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor would get busy for his next with Rashmika Mandanna.