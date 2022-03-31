Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite some time now and the couple has undoubtedly become stronger than ever. There have been speculations about the duo getting married for the last one year and it seems that the fans can finally expect the couple to tie the knot this year.

In a recent media interaction, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his marriage, he said, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

'It will be a typical grand Bollywood shaadi'

Though the 'Sanju' actor has declined to offer a date, the internet thinks that "soon" could be as early as next month and thus rumours of an April wedding have spread like wildfire. Asked about the April wedding rumours, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, who is Rishi Kapoor's sister, told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi. It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

A source close to Bollwyoodlife has revealed, "Ranbir and Alia will definitely get married but April is too soon. If they would have been getting married there would be some preparations around but right now nothing is happening. Even their close friends aren't aware of the wedding date. But yes, they might get married this year only because it was been postponed since the pandemic".

Will April see an elaborate engagement ceremony?

The source further added, "After a long time there will be a wedding in Kapoor and Bhatt family, so there is no question on how grand it will be. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdon have been waiting for this special day for a long time and they want to do everything as per their rituals and in a PERFECT way. So obviously that prep needs time. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will also fulfil their professional commitments. The wedding will be a grand affair and mostly in Mumbai as they will invite all the biggies from Bollywood. The wedding will be unlike Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's intimate affair. It will be a typical grand Bollywood shaadi and we too cannot contain our excitement for the same."

On the work front

Meanwhile, according to an ETimes report, the wedding could happen in December, while April could see an elaborate engagement ceremony between the two families.

On the work front, the two actors have wrapped their first film together titled 'Brahmastra' which is a trilogy and is slated to release this September. The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Will the couple promote the film as husband and wife? Well, if reports are to be believed we won't be surprised if they do so.