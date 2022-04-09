Ranbir Kapoor's recent deed has finally confirmed his upcoming wedding with Alia Bhatt. There has been a strong buzz about Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt getting married on April 17. The wedding festivities would begin on April 12 and go on till April 17. Though none of the party has confirmed the wedding, the preparations, and buzz at their respective houses has given it away.

As per the latest report, Ranbir has booked a banquet hall for a period of one week where all the pre-wedding festivities would take place. A TOI report has revealed that the banquet hall has been booked for a week and can host 40-50 people easily. Now, if this is not confirmation enough, we wonder what is. The wedding would reportedly take place at RK house in Chembur.

Wedding sooner than later

The reason behind the wedding is said to be the frailing health of Alia's maternal grandfather. Though marriage was always on the cards for the lovebirds, but Rishi Kapoor's passing away and Alia's grandfather's health is what made them take the leap of faith sooner than later.

"Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in a fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot," an ETimes report states.

Randhir Kapoor unaware

However, Randhir Kapoor has revealed that he has no idea about the wedding and he hasn't been invited either. "I'm not in Mumbai right now, and I haven't heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me," he told HT.